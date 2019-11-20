|
Our beloved Dorothy "Dot" Marie Runz, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, in the loving care of her family.
Dorothy was born in Rigby, Idaho, September 19, 1926, to her loving parents, Maurice and Thelma Lindstrom. She grew up on her family's farm in Lewisville, Idaho. She attended school at Lewisville Elementary and graduated from Midway High School in 1944.
Dorothy met the love of her life, Henry "Hank" Runz, at the Idaho Falls bowling alley during the summer of 1944, while he was stationed with the Army Air Corps out of Pocatello. After Hank served his country in World War II, he returned, and Dorothy and Hank were married on February 16, 1946, in Hawthorne, New Jersey. They lived in Paterson, New Jersey, for 8 years before they returned to live in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They began to live their American dream by building their dream home together with their own hands. Dorothy raised 6 children and worked at The Hollywood Bowl (1962-1975) and INL (1975-1984). They retired and traveled together, spending their winters in Yuma, Arizona.
Dorothy was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, gardening and camping. She also loved to spend time as a bowling instructor and as a volunteer at the Idaho Falls Zoo. Dot was a social butterfly who would quickly befriend anyone she met. Her most prized possession was her large family. She had 16 grandkids, 38 great-grandkids, and 4 great-great-grandkids.
Dorothy is survived by her children; Robert Runz, Linda Brown (Jeff), Sherry Mace, Mark Runz (Angie), Karen Shore (Rocky), and Brian Runz (Christal); her 16 grandchildren; her 38 great-grandchildren and her 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hank Runz; her parents, Maurice and Thelma Lindstrom; her brother, Maurice (Moss) Lindstrom; her sister, Reta Walker and her son-in-law, Vernon Mace.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be held Saturday, November 23, at 2:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. There will be a viewing held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery. A luncheon will follow, with details to be announced.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 20, 2019