Dorothy Ruth Carter Williams, age 90, passed away at the Gables in Blackfoot, Idaho on Thursday, July 15, 2020.



Dorothy was born to Thomas Newell Carter and Ruth Hill Carter on February 26, 1930 in Pocatello, Idaho. She attended school in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School.



For the first 21 years of her life she was raised in the home she was born in. Once she graduated, she continued her education at Idaho State University. While at college, she met and married Samuel A. Williams. They had just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on July 11. Dorothy was the mother of eight children.



They lived in New York for a few years while Sam served in the Air Force and then they moved to Teton Valley and farmed in the Felt area. Dorothy worked many long hours helping Sam on the farm, all while raising her family. After they sold the farm they retired and moved to Blackfoot where Dorothy enjoyed swimming daily in the pool.



When most of her children were raised, Dorothy enjoyed oil painting and crocheting. She had a green thumb when it came to caring for houseplants and growing a garden.



Dorothy is survived by her husband, Sam Williams; her children, Delene (Jay) Kohler of Idaho Falls, Ilene Park of Redmond WA, Samuel (Latrica) Williams of Monteview ID, Robert "Bob" Williams of Alpine WY, Ruth Ann Williams of Craigmont ID, Thomas (Denise) Williams of Lewistown MT, and Darrell Williams of Winnemucca NV; a brother, Thomas Dean Carter; 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Connie Williams and a sister.



No services are planned at this time. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home.



Dorothy's family would like to thank the staffs at Signature Hospice and the Gables of Blackfoot.



