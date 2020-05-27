Dorothy Jean Schaffer (Hunter) was born to Charles (Charlie) Bond Hunter and Martha Evelyn Hunter (Chastain) on March 17, 1930 in Stillwell, Oklahoma. She passed away at home in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 19, 2020.
Jean grew up on a farm in Stillwell, Oklahoma along with 4 brothers. She graduated from Stillwell High School in 1947. She married Arvil Jack Davidson in 1946 and had two daughters. She married Paul Leo Schaffer in 1957 and had another daughter and two sons.
Jean was the only female officer on the Dodge City, KS police department from 1953 until 1957 with responsibility for all female prisoners as well as being the departments primary dispatcher. After leaving the department, she spent her time being a Navy wife and mother living on both US coasts before settling permanently in Idaho in 1962.
In addition to the normal activities of the mother of 5 children, she gardened and was known in the neighborhood for her beautiful roses. She spent time volunteering with the Girl Scouts doing everything from working at summer day camp at Tautphaus Park, coordinating the annual Girl Scout cookie sale, assisting at Girl Scout campouts at Camp Ta-Man-a-Wis and chaperoning NJROTC field trips to Seattle and San Francisco. Jean was a great supporter for the Bonneville High Schools Latin Club filling the kitchen with Ides of March purple frosted cookies for the annual fund raiser and preparing food for the annual Saturnalia celebration.
When the children got older, Jean turned her volunteer efforts to the Idaho Falls hospitals as a Pink Lady. She worked in the snack bar at the LDS Hospital, assisted staff, patients and families at Sacred Heart hospital and EIRMC. One of her favorite tasks was assisting families of surgery and ICU patients with everything from reassurance to finding accommodations for those from outside the area. She comforted many families during their hours in waiting rooms.
Jean is survived by her 5 children Sandra L. Davidson, Indianapolis, Indiana; Linda A. Davidson, Lakeside, California; Bradley E. Schaffer, Idaho Falls; Paula K. Fisher, El Cajon, California; Kevin R. Schaffer, Brawley, California
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Lung Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Post Register on May 27, 2020.