Dorothy Spafford


1948 - 2019
Dorothy Spafford Obituary
Dorothy Louise Parkiinson Spafford, 71, of Ammon, Idaho passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home.

A funeral service will be held in her honor on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Stone Haven Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (2055 Coronado Street, Ammon, ID 83406) The family will meet with friends Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID) from 7 to 8:30 PM. They will meet again prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the Stone Haven Ward Chapel. Interment will be in the Ammon City Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 31, 2019
