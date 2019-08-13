|
Doug Albrethsen born August 14th, 1956 passed away at his home in Kingston TN on July 26th, 2019. There were so many great adventures along the way, too many to include. Doug was a mastered construction manager. Starting with MK in the 1970's his excitement for the projects took him around to so much of the country which accumulated such a strong friend base. During the late 70's and 80's Doug's greatest contributions arrived. Cristina, Stephanie and Stephen. Though we were not all together, our family bond driven by Dad is strong. Throughout his travels to numerous construction projects Doug enjoyed the ultimate sporting event of NASCAR (Earnhardt forever), football (Go Seahawks!), and many great concerts. The enjoyment of the outdoors was always on top of the list; Golfing, Camping, Boating, Fishing and mastering a great BBQ.
In 1999 Doug rekindled with his soul mate Tammy and added Andrew to our family mix. They had a great run together while enjoying family, friends and grandkids. There was hardly a time they sat idle. In 2017 Doug relocated back to the Tennessee area to finish out his construction career with UCOR. With his trusty sidekick Daisy they enjoyed a home by the water and entertaining family.
Doug is proceeded in death by his wife and soul mate Tammy Albrethsen. Parents Gordon Albrethsen and Barabara Bertelson. He is survived by Daisy, children Cristina (Wade) Hansen, Stephanie (Jeff) Aiello, Stephen (Erin) Albrethsen and Andrew (Theresa) Sanders. Grandchildren Ashlee (Jarrod) Arstein, Ky'Anna Broesder, Brayden, Bailey and Kolten Hansen, Harper and Hudson Aiello, Joselyn Leisure, Mirah Lane, Ramey Albrethsen, Cameron Sanders. Great Grand Children Molly and Brody Arstein and SJ. Sisters Patty and Linda. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and valued friends including Kent Wolfcale and family.
A memorial service has been arranged for August 24th, 2019 at the Lakeside Lodge in Island Park, ID. Sharing of memories will begin at 3pm with a reception to follow. Please join the family as we celebrate a man that has touched so many lives.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 13, 2019