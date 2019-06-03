Resources More Obituaries for Doug Ericson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doug Ericson

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Former Idaho Falls resident Douglas Ericson, 93, died in Lexington, Kentucky on Memorial Day. He was one of the pioneers of nuclear power, starting his career at MTR. He joined the Atomic Energy Department's Chicago Operations office, where he oversaw local, Atoms for Peace power reactor construction and start-up in four states. He was assigned to Idaho in 1962, where he worked closely with Argonne West on EBR-II, ZPPR, and TREAT, and with other contractors on reactors in Idaho, Colorado, and California. He eventually joined Argonne West as head of operations.



A high point of his career was certifying the safety of the EBR-1 for the Secret Service before President Lyndon B. Johnson affixed a commemorative plaque to the reactor in 1966.



A prolific writer and officer in the Idaho Writers League, he was also a scholar of early American West and Native American history. He was a quiet, thoughtful man with a keen sense of humor who never lost his thirst for education and knowledge. He studied at the South Dakota School of Mines and South Dakota State University. He served on a counter-electronics plane for the Navy in World War II.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen, and is survived by daughter Diane Walter (Matthew) of Georgetown and son Brad Ericson (Patricia) of Salt Lake City. He also is survived by granddaughters Katie Ericson Tucker (Timothy) of Lubbock, Texas, and Rachel Ericson (Austen) of Murray, Utah. He was interred in a private ceremony in Idaho. Published in Post Register on June 3, 2019