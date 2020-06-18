Douglas (Doug) P. Baker, 75, passed peacefully in his sleep on 14 June 2020 at his residence in King George, VA. Doug was born in July 1944 in Spokane WA and lived there until moving to Idaho Falls, ID with his parents, G.W. "Buck" Baker and Beth Baker. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1963 and joined the Air Force soon after. He served in the Air Police under the Strategic Air Command stationed in Guam. He was honorably discharged and returned to Idaho where he worked with his father "Buck" as a Hamm's Beer distributor and married his first wife Lexie Fowler (French) and had a son (Travis). After divorcing his first wife, he married his former high school sweetheart, Etta Jane Reifschneider, in 1972. They later moved to Pocatello, ID where they raised Etta's son James and their daughters, Brandi and Sheri. There Doug graduated from Idaho State University VoTech and was an active member of both St. Anthony's and St. Joseph's Catholic Church's. He was a facilitator for the youth programs and active in the Knights of Columbus (4th-Degree Knight). Doug and Etta returned to Idaho Falls in 1982 where he worked with both Holy Rosary and Christ the King Catholic Church's, earned his Master's certification in Theology from Loyola University, was a professed Franciscan, and a volunteer chaplain at the Easter Idaho Regional Medical Center. He worked for the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory driving bus and retired in 2006 when he and Etta moved to Boise, ID to be near their daughter Brandi and grandchildren. During his life, Doug owned two sailboats and loved spending time on the water. The first boat was enjoyed by the family on the American Falls reservoir for many years and the second was kept in San Diego, CA near his stepson James. He spent several winters in San Diego enjoying the sun and sailing on the South bay. Doug was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, loved watching movies, was quick with a joke, and will always be remembered for his jovial wit and sense of humor. Doug and Etta divorced in 2014 and he later moved to Virginia in 2018 where he spent his remaining days with his stepson James. Doug is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Sheri (Baker) Wilkins. He is survived by his former spouse Etta Jane Reifschneider, their daughter Brandi (Kevin) Houle, stepson James (Mary) Baker, five grandchildren, two brothers, Tom Baker (Carson City, NV) and Bill Baker (Boise, ID), first wife Lexie French, and son Travis French. Due to COVID restrictions, no public memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the American Diabetes Association.