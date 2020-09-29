1/1
Douglas Collet
1955 - 2020
On Wednesday, September 23, Doug Collet, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Doug was born December 31st, 1955 in Idaho falls.

Doug's passions in life were his family and his work. He is loved and adored by family and friends. He will be dearly and forever missed.

Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Dave and mother, Clydene. He is survived by his wife Kathy, children Kaitlyn and Grant, grandson Kase, his father John, brother Don, and sister Denise Allen (Chris). As well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 till 7:00 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
