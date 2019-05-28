Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Mansfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Gene Mansfield

1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Douglas Gene Mansfield was born on May 3, 1951, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Kenneth and Ellen Mansfield. He joined older brothers David and Dennis, who he idolized his entire life. His little sister Debra arrived three years later. Not long after Doug's birth, the Mansfield family moved to Idaho Falls and took up residence on Seventh Street which was the family home for many years.



Doug's health had deteriorated steadily over the past few years and he died suddenly on the afternoon of May 24, 2019, not long after his 68th birthday.



He attended Emerson Elementary School, O. E. Bell Junior High School, and Idaho Falls High School. Although school was not easy for him, Doug hung in there and earned his high school diploma from Idaho Falls High School, Class of 1969.



Much of Doug's working life was spent painting houses inside and out, cooking at various restaurants, and doing whatever odd jobs came his way. In recent years, he spoke most fondly of his time working in the record industry in Denver and at Brown and Gesas in downtown Idaho Falls.



Doug had some interesting talents. He was a natural musician and could play the flute and piccolo beautifully. He was a fast and accurate typist and won several Business Professional Awards in high school. His chocolate chip cookies were amazing and the family living room was completely redesigned on a regular basis. He could make anyone smile with his Donald Duck voice (something he will always be remembered for by his nieces and nephews) and his sometimes inappropriate jokes.



Doug's "boots were made for walking and that's just what they did..."! He walked and hitchhiked many miles during his lifetime: everywhere in Idaho Falls, across Idaho and Montana, and actually across the country a time or two. He once was spotted and picked up by a family member on Pine Creek Pass as he was journeying home from a weekend in Jackson Hole. He was easily recognizable by his unique manner of walking and his long beard.



He was preceded in death by his parents in 1976 and 1994, many good friends over the years, and by his best bud Budweiser, a goofy golden Labrador. He is survived by his brother David (Marti) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, brother Dennis (Robyn) of Valencia, California, and his sister Debra Woodard (Matt) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and their families. He will be missed by all.



The family will gather later this summer to remember Doug and to raise a glass in his honor at the "Office". His cremated remains will be interred alongside those of his parents at Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. A special thanks to all the people at Ford's Bar and the R&R Bar who looked after Doug for so many years. They had his back. May you be at peace, Douglas.



Anyone wishing to remember Doug through a memorial donation, please contribute to the Idaho Falls Food Bank (idahofoodbank.org).



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.