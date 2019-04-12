Douglas Roy Merrill was born in Blackfoot Idaho to July 10th 1932 to Alma H and Arvilla Walters Merrill. He was so anxious to be born that he beat the doctor to the scene. He grew up on the family farm in Thomas Idaho, with four brothers and one sister. There they farmed mostly by hand, thinning beets, picking potatoes, hauling hay, and shucking grain.



He attended school at Rockford Elementary and was in the second class to graduate from the then new Snake River High School in 1950 after they combined Thomas and Moreland. He participated in sports, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball for three years.



He attended Ricks College in 1950-1951 and 1951-1952, where he played basketball. He met Carol Swainston from Preston Idaho in 1951. They dated through the winter, and he proposed to her on Valentine's Day in 1952. They were married April 25, 1952 in the Logan Utah temple.



Shortly after they married, the government drafted Douglas into the army. He trained at Fort Lewis and served two years in the Army during the Korean War. The armistice was signed same day he got on the ship to go to Korea, so he participated in the peace keeping phase and returned home just before Christmas in 1954.



Douglas and Carol were among the first farmers on the desert west of Blackfoot, clearing out sagebrush, lava rocks, moving irrigation lines on the ground that later became the family farm.



Doug split his time between farming, raising a family, and playing on basketball and softball teams for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His team went to the All Church tournaments in Salt Lake City twice in basketball and once in baseball. In later years he added golf and bowling. In the winter he worked for the Ski Patrol for Pebble Creek.



In 2002 he retired, sold the farm. He and Carol moved into Blackfoot, Idaho. For several years he worked for East Idaho Auto Auction, driving cars to and during the auctions. Carol preceded him in death in 2016.



Douglas' health turned in January 2019, and passed away on April 8th.



He is preceded in death by his parents Alma Harold and Arvilla Stoddard Walters Merrill, his brother Darwin (Elizabeth) Gene Merrill, and his wife Carol Swainston Merrill. He is survived by his brothers Joseph Walters (Liz) Merrill, Alma Brent (Tanya) Merrill, William Troy Merrill, and sister Bernice (Van "K") Haderlie, his three children Kristy Merrill, Michael Douglas (Kari) Merrill, and Craig Allen Merrill.



Family will gather for a viewing on Monday April 15, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 am at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery where military honors will be performed. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary