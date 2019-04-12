Resources More Obituaries for Douglass Ray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglass Ray

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Douglass M. Ray, 72, of Rigby passed away on April 9, 2019, surrounded by family.



Doug was born, October 1, 1946, in Paterson, NJ, to Arthur F. and Margaret M. Ray. His family then moved to the Pittsburgh, PA, area where he grew up. In 1966, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA, where he met then married Donna J. Gilliamson in April of 1968. In April 1969, they welcomed a daughter (April) followed by a son (Douglass Jr.) in July 1971. The family later settled in Idaho Falls where Doug worked for Argonne until he retired in 2009. After Donna's passing in 2014, he met and married Edna Hasselstrom, of Idaho Falls, in 2015. Doug enjoyed HAM radio and camping with his friends.



Doug is survived by his wife, Edna (Eddie) of Rigby, daughter, April of Blackfoot, son, Doug Jr. of Idaho Falls, brother, Mike (Bridget) of Wexford, PA; 3 grandchildren: Andrea, Rianna, Morgan; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Margret Ray and Donna Ray.



The family will visit with friends from 1-2 p.m., April 19, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m., Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 12, 2019