Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
1924 - 2019
Duane Burgess Obituary
Duane "Dee" Burgess

Duane or "Dee", as she wished to be called, was born August 8, 1924 at old Alpine, Wyoming. She passed away December 14, 2019 in Idaho Falls due to a sudden illness.

She was a wife, mother and a housekeeper who was much loved by her family and those around her.

Dee was married to Bill V. Burgess (Idaho Falls, Idaho) in 1945. He passed away in 1999.

She is survived by her children: Ford W. Burgess and his wife, Susan of Aiken , South Carolina; Claude S. Burgess and wife Teri (deceased) of Mitchell, South Dakota;

Clyde Burgess and wife Vicki of Spokane Valley Washington and five grandchildren

Dee was the last surviving member of four sisters.

Dee will be remembered for her wit, stubbornness and her prevailing pioneer spirit.

A Gathering will held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave. Idaho Falls, ID)

Condolences may be sent o the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 18, 2019
