1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Duane 'Scottie' Stoddart, age 90, passed away April 18, 2019. He was born in Idaho Falls, ID, the son of Robert W. Stoddart and Ethel F. Severson Stoddart. He was one of six children.



He went to school in Lincoln and graduated from Ammon High School. On April 13, 1951 he married Colleen Kelley in Shelley, ID. Before his passing they had just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. To this union were born five children: Robert Jr., Steven, Karey, Mauri and Kelly.



He worked at INEL for 33 years. After retiring early, he and Colleen traveled the country working at nuclear reactors in California, Arizona and North Carolina. During his career, he enjoyed developing three housing subdivisions called Scottsville Subdivision. He had a vision of building a wonderful community for others to live and raise a family. He used to like to say he built a town.



He enjoyed spending time in Island Park at our family cabin, running marathons, fishing, traveling, reading and more than anything else, spending time with his family. For almost 40 years they loved being snowbirds and going to Mesa, Arizona to get out of the cold Idaho winters. He was a beloved husband and father. We are thankful for the wonderful and beautiful memories we have created with him that will carry on.



He is survived by his 3 children: Karey Lynn Crook (Larry Crook) of Orangevale, Ca, Mauri Snoke-Ordway (Marlin Ordway) and Kelly Kristine Stoddart-Bentz; his sister, Gloria Singleton; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Robert Jr and Steven Duane; two brothers: Robert D Stoddart and Gerald 'Jake' Stoddart; two sisters: Toni Bowers and JoAnn Adamson.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 and one hour prior to the services both at the mortuary. Burial will be at Grant Cemetery at 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.