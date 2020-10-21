Dustin Andrew Dance passed away October 7, 2020 of congestive heart failure at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington with his family at his side. He was born May 20, 1974 to Evan Dee and Leslie Ann (Wheeler) Dance in Pocatello, Idaho. Dustin came home to Rockford, Idaho to meet his 2 brothers - Russell and Jeremy. The three of them were only 4 years apart and they had been the best friends every since. They are often referred to as "The Boys." He later became a big brother to his 3 little sisters - Jennie (Josh) Cobb, Amanda Dance and Hilary (Shawn) Wilmot. In 1984 our mother passed away. Later our dad married Sandi Sagers who brought her 4 children - Tom (Paige) Abplanalp, Katie Abplanalp, Amos (Hillary) Abplanalp and Abbe (Les) Fisher to complete our family.



Dustin was always the light in every room he entered. His laugh and smile were so contagious. He was full of so much spunk and energy. He was always kind and loved by everyone he met. Dustin took such pride in every project he ever started whether it was cooking an extravagant meal, building a large fire, home projects or running his job sites at work. He built an elaborate swing set for the middle school in Rockford for his Eagle Project without his parents even knowing he was working on it. He loved being outdoors. His favorites were giant bonfires, snowmobiling, water skiing and camping (even if it was just 7 miles off the freeway).



In June 2005, he welcomed his daughter Jaidah Dance to this world. Jaidah was his pride and joy. He loved her very much.



Dustin is survived by his daughter, girlfriend Jessy, parents, brothers, sisters, many - many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. They love him dearly and will miss him.



He is proceeded in death by his mother - Leslie Ann, grandparents - Gwen & Larry Wheeler and Theron & Martha Dance, his brother Amos Abplanalp and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Dustin will forever be in our hearts and will be missed by all of us. Our world will never be the same without him.



A memorial service is being planned at a later date.



