Stufflebeam- Dwain H Stufflebeam, 88, of Blackfoot, passed away on September 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Grove City Cemetery under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home.



