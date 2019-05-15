Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Dwain Helsing Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 View Map Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:45 AM Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dwain Helsing Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dwain Helsing

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dwain Homer Helsing, 76, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home in Rigby. He was born October 29, 1942 in Rigby, the son of Albert and Martha Haywood Helsing. He was a graduate of Rigby High School and attended Idaho State University. Dwain married Vicki Ann Peterson in Rigby, May 25, 1968. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years. Dwain was a Green Beret and trained as a paratrooper in the Airborne Division. He grew up, worked, and lived on the family farm for his entire life. To support his farming habit, he also worked for the Soil Conservation Service, as a Crane Operator for Teton Crane, and until he retired was Plant Foreman for Rigby Produce. Dwain served as Water Master and was elected to two terms as a County Committeeman on the ASCS board. Dwain was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; his favorite calling was Scoutmaster and his troop always earned the Year Round Camping Award. He enjoyed fishing, especially in Alaska, traveling, photography, and camping. Dwain looked forward to visits with friends, spending time with his family and sharing his latest jokes. Dwain is survived by his wife, Vicki of Rigby; his son Jason (Heather) Helsing of Parker, CO and their children, Carolina, Isabelle, and Jake. His daughter, Jill Chase of Rigby, and her children, Hunter, Halle, and Connor; and daughter, Jorja (Blade) Bazil of Rigby, and their daughters, Morgan, Macy, and Marly. He is also survived by his sister, Lola Hardy of Idaho Falls.



Dwain was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Martha Helsing and his brother LaVern Helsing. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends on Sunday from 6:00 to 7:30 PM and on Monday from 10:30 to 11:45 AM, both at Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries