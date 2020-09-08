Dwayne Harold Bonjour, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 6, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of OneSource Hospice.
Dwayne was born February 18, 1942, in Rockwell, Iowa, to Lavern Noel Bonjour and Helen Mullen Bonjour. He grew up and attended schools in Hansell, Iowa.
On October 27, 1990, he married Kelly Jean Bonjour in Idaho Falls. Together they raised three children, Darin, James, and Kiel. Dwayne and Kelly made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Dwayne worked in security.
Dwayne was a member of the Methodist church. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also had a knack for welding and mechanics-skills he often used to rebuild old classic cars.
Dwayne is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; sons, Darin Dwayne (Georgia) Bonjour of Kuna, ID, James (Marissa) Moser of Santaquin, UT, and Kiel (Lacey) Moser of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Lamoyne (Cherie) Bonjour of Waverly, IA, and Gene Bonjour of the Philippines; sister, Kathy Bonjour of Hampton, IA; 10 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Darci Bonjour.
A gathering will be held from 2:00-4:00 Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. The family will continue to visit with friends at their home, 457 W 19th Street, starting at 5:00 p.m. that evening where light refreshments will be served.
