It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father and husband Earl Craig Stewart. He passed away at his home in Shelley, Idaho, surrounded by family on the 5th of July, 2019, at the age of 71, following a 12 year battle with cancer.



Craig was born on the 9th of June, 1948 to Earl and Doris Stewart of Tetonia, Idaho. He was married to his sweetheart Sandra Smith on the 3rd of October 1964. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on the 20th of October 1978. Together they have 5 children: Kody (Michele Blanchard) Ashton, Idaho; Shawn Driggs, Idaho; Joshua (Michelle Sorenson), Shelley, Idaho; Casey (deceased); Thomas (T.J.) Shelley, Idaho.



Craig spent most of his working life in the plumbing trade. He was well-known and respected by all who worked with him and was excellent at his craft. He also ran other businesses including; a cafe in Tetonia, Idaho, a water softener business, and a septic pumping business. He loved to ice fish with his family and friends and he was always able to catch his (and others) limits. Craig loved life and people and had numberless friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Earl William Stewart, his mother, Doris May Anderson, his brother, James William (Billy) Stewart, and his son Casey James Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sue Smith, his sons, Kody, Shawn, Josh, Thomas, and his siblings Cheryl (Tonks), Rowena (Beard), and Stacy Stewart.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Driggs Stake Center (225 W 1st Street). The family will meet with friends Tuesday morning from 9:30 till 10:45 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 5, 2019