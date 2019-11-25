|
|
|
Afton Earlene Parkinson, 90, of Rexburg passed away Nov. 24, 2019, in her home in Rexburg, Idaho, surrounded by her family.
She was born January 31, 1929, in Salem, Idaho to Lee Earl Anderson and Afton McCulloch Anderson. She was the second of seven children. She attended schools in Sugar City, Idaho and graduated from Sugar-Salem High in 1947. She worked after high school at Kings and Joy Drug in Rexburg. She married Detsel James Parkinson in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on Oct. 21, 1949. They lived their whole life together in Rexburg. She was a homemaker and worked for a time in Porter's Variety Store. She was an expert gardener and loved growing beautiful flowers, strawberries and raspberries in her yard. She was also an excellent cook, seamstress, and quilter. She made many quilts for her children and grandchildren.
Earlene was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings including Primary Teacher, Primary Secretary, Primary President, Stake Primary Secretary, Ward Librarian, and Visiting Teacher. She was also an avid genealogist and loved keeping records of all her family's genealogy. She loved and knew her family individually.
She was preceded in death by her husband Detsel; her parents; three brothers, Douglas, Cleon, and Larry Anderson, two sisters, Glenda Robertson, and LaRee Bennion, one daughter-in-law, Jan Christiansen Parkinson, and one granddaughter, Amanda Baird.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Parkinson (Nicole), Stephen Parkinson (Donalyn), Brett Parkinson (Nancy), and John Parkinson (Kimberly) all of Rexburg, Jill Fenton (Richard) of Anchorage, Alaska, Gina Baird (Fred), of Tremonton, Utah, and David Parkinson (Christy) of Hurricane, Utah, one sister, Delia Wood (Gary) of Omak, Washington, brother and sister-in-laws; Anna Jane Anderson, Pat Anderson, JoAnn Parkinson, Waynette Hammond, Merrill Martineau, Carol Parkinson, Ronald and Shareen Parkinson, Ellen and Paul Romrell, and Wilma Frandsen, 25 grandchildren, and 46 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rexburg North Stake Center. The family will receive family and friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Saturday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at the stake center prior to funeral services. Interment will be in the Plano Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 25, 2019