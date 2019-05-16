Services Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home & Cremation Services 825 E 17th Street Idaho Falls , ID 83404 (208) 522-7424 Resources More Obituaries for Edith Cenell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edith Cenell

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Edith May Cenell, 93, of Hamer and Idaho Falls, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Vicki Ashworth, in Boise. She passed peacefully with family by her side. Edith was born March 26, 1926, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the third child of Victor and Pearl Moody Walstrom. She grew up with six brothers: Pete, Phil, Charles (Chick), Kenneth, Richard (Whitie) and Earl Marvin. Edith's mother and father immigrated from Sweden in 1910 and started farming near Idaho Falls. Edith learned to work hard on the farm and to help everyone "get by" during the Great Depression, which lasted from when she was 3 to about 15 years old. Edith attended schools in the area and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On February 22, 1944, she married Vernon August Cenell, and together they farmed the "Bennett place" for a few years before buying their own 260 acres in Hamer, Idaho. Along with farming, they raised seven children: Linda, Russell, Kenneth, Vicki, Eddie, Jerry and Carma. Edith worked very hard on the farm, on her huge garden, in the home with the kids, while always having the coffee on for neighbors, or a listening ear and teaching heart for her children's friends, that dropped by. She was active in the community and PTA, on the election board, was secretary of the irrigation canal, just to name a few. She enjoyed puzzles, playing cards and writing a daily event diary for 60 years; but most of all, she was very proud of her kids. In 1980, they sold the farm, retired to Idaho Falls and eventually moved to Osgood, to care for her Aunt May. They were on County Line Road for 29 years. Edith is survived by her children: Linda (Mont) Harris of Osgood, daughter-in-law Nancy (Claude McNeal) Cenell of Boise, Ken (Mary) Cenell of Boise, Vicki (Lonny) Ashworth of Boise, Ed Cenell of Idaho Falls, Jerry (Sparkie) Cenell of Idaho Falls, Carma (Ron) Keuser of Atascadero, California, and all the others who considered Edith to be their second mother. She has 34 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a sister-in-law Kay Walstrom. She was preceded in death by her husband (Vernon), son (Russell), a grandson (Greg Cenell) and her brothers: Pete (Janice), Phillip, Charles (LaRee), Kenneth Dale (who died of cancer at 13), Richard (Kay), and Earl Marvin (who died in an accident at 18 months). Funeral services will be held at Bucks-Miller-Hann Funeral Home 825 E. 17th St. in Idaho Falls on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 3:00 PM. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, immediately followed by a reception at Tautphaus Park, Shelter #1 to have supper and tell stories of Edith. Memorial flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Veterans, which Edith highly supported. Just go to www.garysinisefoundation.org then, on the donation form, click the dedication box to add in memory of Edith Cenell, [email protected]



