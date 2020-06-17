Edna (Eddie) B. Hales, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Temple View Transitional Care Center in Rexburg.
Eddie was born on August 4, 1929, in Labelle, Idaho to Lillian H. and Elmer Hales. She was the 4th of six children. When she was 4 the family moved to a farm outside of Idaho Falls. She attended Dewey School through the 8th grade after which she attended O.E. Bell in the 9th grade. She then attended the old Idaho Falls High School on Boulevard and graduated in 1947.
In 1949, she married Orville (Arch) C. Flitton. To this union, 3 children were born: Kristine (Kristy), Claudia, and Daniel. She joined the Presbyterian church in which she was very active, teaching Sunday School. She also had a Girl Scout troop for many years. She and her husband had so much fun square dancing with the Promenaders. They were also avid golfers and bowlers. For many years, Eddie sold Avon and was very successful. Arch and Eddie got a divorce in 1972. That same year, Eddie got a job as a dispatcher at Stoddard Mead Ford, where she developed many lifelong friendships. She then briefly worked for an irrigation company. In 1978, she started working at Argonne National Laboratory, where she developed more lifelong friendships. After 17 years, she retired in 1993.
After retirement, she was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of travel. She went on a cruise in the Caribbean. Later she was able to go with the family to New Zealand. On the 50th anniversary of the ending of World War II, she traveled with family to Europe to visit places her brother-in-law had flown as a gunner. She visited Italy, Germany, and Austria. Eddie was able to travel to Denmark, her ancestors' homeland, and while there she flew to the north end of Norway and came back on a mail boat through the fjords. She was a wonderful poet!
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brothers: Wayne Hales and Max Hales; her sister, Kay; her sister-in-law, Goldie (Max) Hales.
She is survived by her daughters: Kristine A. 'Kristy' Robey, Claudia L. Taylor; her son, Daniel R. (Barb) Flitton; her stepson, Ron (Marilyn) Flitton; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Per her request, no services will be held. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 17, 2020.