Resources More Obituaries for Edna Hill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edna Ruth Hill

1962 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Edna Ruth Hill, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 25, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.



Edna was born July 23, 1962, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George J. Hill and M. Lucile Yenne Hill. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.



Edna made her home in Idaho Falls. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed baking, cooking, making quilts, reading, and watching movies. She also enjoyed nature and working at the Humanitarian Center. Edna loved spending time with her family and friends and getting together for family dinners.



Edna is survived by her siblings, Louise Hill; Carolyn (Michael) Dixon; Steve (Jolene) Hill; and Brenda Hill, all of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucile Hill.



The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. N. Bradley Adams and the wonderful staff at Teton Cancer Center for their kind and loving care of Edna.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery (4600 S. Yellowstone), with Bishop Graham Whipple officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday night at the Idaho Falls Rose Park Ward (1165 Azalea Drive).



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries