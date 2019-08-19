|
|
|
On August 15th, 2019, our husband, father, grandfather and friend, Edward Peter Delonas, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away at his home in the loving arms of his wife.
Eddie was born on December 19, 1931, in Newark, New Jersey, to Edward A. and Jean Byrnes Delonas. He attended elementary and secondary school at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic School until his senior year, then left New Jersey and hitchhiked across the United States making his way to family in Nampa, Idaho. Eddie served a short but proud experience in the United States Marine Corp and received an honorable medical discharge in 1951. He obtained his GED in 1962 in New Jersey and took literature classes at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He worked in many different jobs throughout his life including fire lookout for the U.S. Forest Service, a brewer, mechanic, mail carrier, lumper, laborer, and student. After marrying Judy, he attended Idaho State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Nursing with honors in 1976. He loved going to school, so after a few years, he then attended Brigham Young University where he was proud to say that he was the only Irish Catholic attending. He completed a Master of Information and Library Science Degree with honors in 1988. He co-owned and operated Sagehurst Nursing Home in Blackfoot and worked as a Registered Nurse at Bingham Memorial and the Public Health Dept. For the last few years of his professional experience, he was an R.N. at CFA, and later as a Principal Administrator (Writer/Editor) for the OMP and the Nuclear and Mechanical Engineers at the INEL.
Eddie loved to fish, write poetry and short stories, talk with everyone, and spend time with his family. One of his poems, "Autumn Leaves and Wet Grass," was selected as a 1970 best college verse by Laureate. His true passion in life was the Snake River and the fish and wildlife that called it home. He devoted most of his free time fishing and protecting the river. In 1977, he became a principal advocate and voice opposing the construction of a hydroelectric dam below American Falls called the Eagle Rock Project. His love and passion for the river was demonstrated by helping obtain over 8,000 signed petitions and attending and presenting at various meetings throughout the state. He also assisted in the hiring of a legal representative to protect the river. In the end, his love for the Snake River and the support of others like him prevented the destruction of this portion of the river. In his spare time, fishing with his children and grandchildren was his favorite thing to do. He loved talking about the river and history of the area and telling a good "fish story" from time to time. He also loved looking at the clouds and the sky. Lastly, he enjoyed watching Boise State Football and his son Daniel play football at Skyline High School.
In life he was married to Annabelle Bannon in November 1954 and divorced September 1969. Together, they had several children. He is survived by his daughters, Margie (Mick) Shephard of Idaho and Kathleen (Phil) Anderson of Utah; and son, Edward Gordon (Lisa) Delonas of Idaho. He was preceded in death by infant son Michael Kevin; brother, John W.; and his parents.
He married Judy Dressen on January 12th, 1971, and they had three children together. He is survived by son, Jon (Elizabeth) Delonas of Washington; daughter, Sheila (Branden) Deaton of Alaska; and son, Daniel (Alyssa) Delonas of Washington.
He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; his sister, Jean Marie (Bob) DeBiasse of Pennsylvania; brother, Robert (Kate) Delonas of Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law, Nadia Delonas, of New Jersey.
A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22nd at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday August 23rd at Central Cemetery in Caribou County, ID.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Smile Train then take your family fishing and enjoy the peace, beauty, and solitude of the Snake River.
Family wishes to express appreciation to Aspen Hospice for the support provided.
Each time he would wake up his children to go fishing, he would sing, "Going fishing by a shady wady nook, going fishing, going down the brook......." So, we say to you Irishman, "going fishing...." We love you!
Published in Post Register on Aug. 19, 2019