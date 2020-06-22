Edward Ryan Frostrom, 61, of Idaho Falls passed away June 21, 2020 at Western Peaks Hospital in Utah.
He was born May 9, 1959 to Grace Marie Frostrom in Boise Idaho.
He married Kathleen Denise Ferry on July 26, 1991 in Boise, Idaho.
Edward worked as a service manager for Utility Trailer Sales in Idaho Falls.
Ed was such a good man. He loved with his whole heart and will be missed by so many. He was very stubborn and grumpy man but he somehow found his way into so many hearts.
He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them.
He was an outdoor enthusiast and loved to take his family hunting and fishing every chance he got.
He would always joke around and make everyone laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Frostrom of Ammon, ID;
Son, Nicholas (Ashley) Frostrom of Idaho Falls, ID;
Daughter, Michaela and (Wyatt) Frostrom of Boise, ID;
Son, Jamey (Sheraden) Frostrom of Phoenix AZ;
Sister, Jenny (Sam) Wilson, Boise, ID;
Brother, Steven (Terri) Frostrom of Boise, ID;
Brother, Mark Frostrom of Boise, ID;
and 4 grandchildren, Rhyian and Kimber , Ashton and Bailey
Services will be at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 22, 2020.