Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Share Edward's life story with friends and family





Ed was born October 3, 1935, in Great Falls, Montana, to Carl Henry Golie and Emma Jess Plomin Golie. He grew up and attended schools in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School.



On July 9, 1958, he married Annetta Louise Richins in Burley, Idaho. Ed and Annetta made their home in Ammon, Idaho. The marriage was solemnized on July 9, 2008, in the Idaho Falls Temple. He served for 20 years in the U.S. Navy and then worked 25 years as a loss prevention engineer at Factory Mutual Engineering.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed reading, fishing, working with the Boy Scouts, camping, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy and Westerns. He was a very involved father to his daughters, including their sports and was a member of several Masonic affiliations including the Rainbow Girls and DeMolay.



Ed is survived by his loving daughters, Michelle (Tim) Cassel of CA, and Wendy (Jeff) Wells of WA, brother, Robert Golie of MT; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, Donna Hampton, and brother, Ron Golie.



Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Taylor Cemetery, 720 East 129th South, with Bishop Carle officiating.



Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at









Edward Simon Golie, 84, of Ammon, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on May 29, 2020. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice.Ed was born October 3, 1935, in Great Falls, Montana, to Carl Henry Golie and Emma Jess Plomin Golie. He grew up and attended schools in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School.On July 9, 1958, he married Annetta Louise Richins in Burley, Idaho. Ed and Annetta made their home in Ammon, Idaho. The marriage was solemnized on July 9, 2008, in the Idaho Falls Temple. He served for 20 years in the U.S. Navy and then worked 25 years as a loss prevention engineer at Factory Mutual Engineering.He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed reading, fishing, working with the Boy Scouts, camping, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy and Westerns. He was a very involved father to his daughters, including their sports and was a member of several Masonic affiliations including the Rainbow Girls and DeMolay.Ed is survived by his loving daughters, Michelle (Tim) Cassel of CA, and Wendy (Jeff) Wells of WA, brother, Robert Golie of MT; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, Donna Hampton, and brother, Ron Golie.Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Taylor Cemetery, 720 East 129th South, with Bishop Carle officiating.Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team.Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store