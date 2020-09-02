Edwin Landis "Dusty" Hansen, 75, of Blackfoot, passed away, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home.
Dusty was born November 30, 1944 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Remes Edwin and Evelyn Kruse Hansen.
Dusty grew up in the Basalt and Goshen area and attended Firth High School. He served his country in the United States Army as a Helicopter Repair.
Dusty married Jeanne Gallup in 1969.
Dusty worked as a truck driver and a fiberglass boat maker.
Dusty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dusty and Jeanne were later sealed in the LDS Temple. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, bowling, darts, and going camping, he also drove stock cars.
Dusty is survived by his wife, Jeanne of Blackfoot; daughters, LuCinda Mangum and Teresa (Bill) Wood both of Blackfoot; and siblings, Tony (Edette) Hansen of Boise and Janet (Phil) Hansen of Idaho Falls.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting
