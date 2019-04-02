Resources More Obituaries for Elaine Benson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elaine Benson

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Elaine Oliverson Benson, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



Elaine was born February 8, 1933, in Preston, Idaho, to Harold Whitehead Oliverson and Lucy Pearl Lena Olsen Oliverson. She grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from Preston High School. Then became a licensed practical nurse at the General Memorial Hospital in Preston.



On March 18, 1952, she married Orval Clayson Benson in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple. To this union were born eight children: Kathleen, Debbra, Sharon, Geraldine, Betty Jean, Gaylene, Rebecca, and Doug. Elaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.



She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of our Savior. She loved serving in all different capacities. One of her greatest joys was playing the piano, she loved music and relished callings that allowed her to use the talent her father in heaven gave her.



Throughout her life she enjoyed making quilts, doing hand work, and later learned to decorate cakes and enjoyed teaching her children and grand-children how to make holiday gingerbread houses. She and Orval loved spending time in West Yellowstone and going to the Playmill Productions.



Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Orval Clayson Benson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Kathleen (Lewis) Bird of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Debbra (Bruce) Ellis of Blackfoot, ID; daughter, Sharon (Craig) Orme of Ammon, ID; daughter, Geraldine (Kerry) Buck of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Betty Jean (Doug) Diamond of Layton, UT; daughter, Gaylene (Gary) Bullock of Kaysville, UT; daughter, Rebecca (Brent) Talbot of Layton, UT; son, Doug (Vicky) Benson of Mountain Green, UT; and brother, Gordon (Katheryne) Oliverson; 30 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Margaret, Glen, Ray, Ethel, and Bob; and a grandson, Richard Sandau.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Caribou Ward (1860 Kearney Street) with Bishop Larry Rigby officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 South Ammon Road) and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. in the Whitney Cemetery in Whitney, Idaho.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 2, 2019