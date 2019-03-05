Resources More Obituaries for Elaine Godfrey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elaine Godfrey

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Elaine Godfrey, 88, died peacefully in her sleep on March 4, 2019. She was born September 29, 1930, in Idaho Falls. She was the fourth of six children born to Henry Patrick "Harry" and Priscilla Grace Hammon Thornton. She spent her early childhood years on the outskirts of Iona playing outdoors with her siblings and friends. She had fond memories of spending the summers on a dry farm near Willow Creek. The family later moved to Milo and then settled in Rigby where she finished high school, graduating as valedictorian in 1948.



After high school, she worked as a dental assistant and was very active in her stake YM/YW mutual. Through that assignment, she met her husband, Evan Godfrey. They were married July 22, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple. The happy couple lived in Idaho Falls, eventually building their current home near Lincoln and Iona. Elaine was a full-time wife, mother and homemaker who did bookkeeping for a few years and worked on the election board.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints, fulfilling callings in many primary presidencies and Relief Societies, including president. She also served in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. She made many life-long friends through her church service and activity. She always had a kind word and a friendly smile.



Elaine loved camping and the travel associated with that hobby. Her family spent many months outdoors camping, swimming, boating, hiking, and seeing the beauty of God's earth. Elaine was the matriarch of around 30 years of annual, weeklong family camp-outs. She and Evan visited all 50 states, mostly in a camp trailer, and traveled to several foreign countries. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sewing, crocheting, crossword puzzles, cross-stitch, latch-hook rugs, family history, and quilting. Most of all she adored spending time with her family, greeting them with "Do you want some ice cream?" and always asking them to, "Come again when you can stay a while."



Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Evan E. Godfrey; their children Keith (Linda) of Ammon, ID; Paul (Carol) of Billings MT; Joyce (Randy) Born of Centerville, UT, Michael (Becky) of Rexburg, ID; and Gary (Lynette) of Centerville, UT; 29 grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Donna Madsen and Jean Barrow; her brother Glen Thornton; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Lincoln 6th Ward Chapel, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 am prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Ucon Cemetery.