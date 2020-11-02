Elana Whitlatch (77) passed away October 20, 2020, of Covid-19, after a short EIRMC hospital stay with the illness.
Long-time resident of Idaho Falls, she never married, but lived nearly all of her life withe her parents, Roy and Josephine Whitlatch.
Elana was born on August 1, 1943, in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She took a few seminars, business courses, piano lessons and computer training classes. She worked at several local businesses, including as a teller in several banks, secretary at Jay Kimbro Real Estate agency for many years, including Dillard's department store, and Chesbro Music store. She also enjoyed working for the National Parks Service, stationed at Moose, Wyoming.
She was a long-time member of the Idaho Falls Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, and served in the full-time public Ministry for several years right after graduation. She really loved sharing the Bible promises of a paradise earth under the Heavenly Messianic Kingdom of Jesus Christ. She also enjoyed deeper Bible Study, research and reading, and conducting Bible studies with people in the community in their homes.
She took special delight in her niece, Rebecca (Whitlatch) Pettitt. She also enjoyed travel, attending annual conventions of Jehovah's Witnesses-including three trips with her family to huge international conventions in 1950, 1953 and 1958 (over 254,000) at Yankee Stadium- Polo Grounds, in New York City.
She enjoyed camping and countless good times together, when the family made annual visits to see relatives and friends in Oregon, Washington and California, during the 50's through the 80's. She especially enjoyed a one-month trip to Brazil in 1972 to visit her brother, Ron and his wife, Diane and niece, Rebecca, who lived there for 10 years as missionaries.
Her hobbies included keeping in touch with family and friends, sewing, knitting, and making craft jewelry.
For many years she had difficulties dealing with worsening bi-polar disorder, which began to limit her interactions with people and her ability to secure employment. However, she did very well in caring for our parents during their last years.
She is survived by her brother; Ron (Diane) Whitlatch, of Boston, Massachusetts, her niece; Rebecca Jo (Andre) Pettitt, of White Plains, New York, her aunt; Joyce (Whitlatch) Ottoboni, of Salinas, California and several cousins in Idaho, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington State.
Virtual memorial arrangements are for 1:00PM (MST) Saturday, November 7, 2020. Also, Zoom meeting contact information will be available to family and friends, privately, and requested by email at: flammfh@aol.com, on Friday and Saturday (November 6 & 7). Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com