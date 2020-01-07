|
Elayne Peterson Rasmuson, 99 passed away peacefully in her home January 6, 2020. She was under the excellent care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and her family.
Elayne was born January 24, 1921 in Provo, Utah the ninth and youngest child of Annie Sophia Walker and Niels Alma Peterson. She attended schools in the Provo school system and graduated from Provo High School in 1939. She studied and became a stenographer, and was employed at the Utah County Department of Public Welfare and Columbia (Geneva) Steel. She worked her way up the ranks to be the top executive's stenographer at Geneva Steel.
Elayne met Kendall E. Rasmuson in high school in Provo. After writing to each other for 4 years while "Ras" served in the Army as a Medic in the Pacific Theater in World War II, they were married upon his return on August 7, 1945.
After Kendall graduated from Utah State, they lived in Shelley, Idaho, and then moved to Idaho Falls in 1949 when Kendall was offered a teaching position. Two daughters were later born to them, Kristine and Pamela. Elayne's life centered around Kris and Pam, and later her eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was supportive of their every activity and event. Elayne put her bookkeeping and office skills to work at the Idaho Falls Teachers Credit Union, assisting Kendall in his duties as Manager, where they worked together for 35 years.
Elayne was a natural athlete, excelling in all sports, including tumbling, tennis, swimming. She was an avid golfer all her life. She was an amazing seamstress and excellent candy maker. She loved watching all sporting events.
Elayne was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, serving in the Primary, Relief Society, and Young Women. She was loved by all she served, and all who served alongside her.
Elayne was known for being a loyal friend and confidant. She had great love for her neighbors and for those less fortunate and in need of a helping hand. She was adored by her nieces and nephews, always being the "favorite" Aunt. She had a lifelong love of animals, especially her many kittens throughout the years. She was loved and cherished by all who knew her. She always looked her best and had a classic sense of style.
Elayne was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers, and her husband Kendall E. Rasmuson in 2014.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristine (Kimball) Mason and Pamela (Lance) Nalder, eight grandsons, three granddaughters, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Idaho Falls 26th Ward Chapel (2025 Jennie Lee Dr.). The family will meet with friends Saturday from 11:00 A.M. till 12:40 P.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 7, 2020