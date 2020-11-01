1/1
Elias Bisharat
1932 - 2020
Elias Rashid Bisharat, 88, of Blackfoot passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

Elias was born May 2, 1932 in Nazareth, Palestine to Rashid and Wardi Bisharat. He married his wife, Fadwa, on November 28, 1954 and had 7 children together.

Elias was a hardworking, family man who moved his wife and children to Blackfoot in 1981 in search of a better life. He was a spirited entrepreneur who owned and operated several businesses in the area. His dedication to his work was only exceeded by his love for his family. Elias enjoyed reunions with his family and relished a good game of cards or backgammon.

Elias is survived by his wife, Fadwa; children, Rashid (Naila) Bisharat of Inkom; Issa (Inaam) Bisharat of Chicago, IL, Ghattas (Sousan) Bisharat of Aberdeen, ID; Rehab (Bahig) of Nazareth, Israel; Khalil Bisharat of Pocatello, ID; Dina (Ziad) Bisharat of Nazareth, Israel and Adal (Mary) Bisharat of Chicago, IL; and siblings Salma Bisharat of Los Angeles, CA. Ibrahim Bisharat of Montana and Jacob Bisharat of Blackfoot. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 6:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church with a viewing to follow until 8:00 PM.

Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
