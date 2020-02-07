|
Elizabeth Ilene Howell, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 1, 2020 after extended illness. She was under the care of her loving family and the compassionate staff at Briarwood Assisted Living of Idaho Falls.
Beth was born April 2, 1932, in Osgood, Idaho, to Leslie Cornelius Dearden and Lillian Lees Dearden. She grew up working hard on the farm and always discussed how tough it made her. She loved sharing stories about her adventures on the farm with her brother and sister, but also stories about driving her dad's car into town as a teenager to chase boys. Beth attended schools in Osgood and Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Clark Business School in Idaho Falls.
On November 13, 1953, Beth married Ronald Dean Trumbo in Osgood. They traveled around the country as part of a working crew, making Beth feel as if there is no place like Idaho. They were blessed with a son, Laurence Leslie, and a daughter, Kelli Kathleen. Ronald Dean tragically passed away on July 14, 1962. A few years later, she met Ronald Jess Howell, "Ron Number 2". Beth always joked about finding a second Ron so she didn't ever have to forget his name. They married on July 16, 1966 in Elko, Nevada. Beth and Ron made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised Larry and Kelli. After Kelli married, Beth and Ron were blessed with their only grandchild, MacKenzie Kathleen Mays. Ronald Jess passed away on March 6, 2019. Heartbroken afterward, her words of advice were, "Never marry a Ron, they don't stick around."
Beth worked as a bookkeeper, retiring from Production Credit Association in the early 90's. Retirement was not restful for Beth, as she stayed busy constantly picking up new volunteer work. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, hunting, and was an extremely talented painter. She could outshoot many men, much to the chagrin of her husband. She was a self-proclaimed "yellow dog Democrat" and volunteered for the Democratic party. She always fought hard and passionately for the underdog. Her volunteer work also included Eastern Idaho Senior Services, TRIAD, NAMI, Rape Response Team, AARP, and she even dabbled in some English tutoring.
Beth was so beloved by her family, friends, and community. She was kind and thoughtful, but also never let a moment pass to show off her sassiness and sense of humor. Her nieces and nephews all share stories about Aunt Beth finishing their dinner for them so they could have dessert. Beth never met a stranger and took in many people as her own. She would find anyone to visit with anywhere she went. Even in her old age, she never lost her sense of humor as she wanted to race people with her walker in the hospital hallways.
Beth is survived by her son, Laurence Leslie Trumbo of Idaho Falls; granddaughter, MacKenzie Kathleen Mays of Eugene, OR; self adopted granddaughter, Kimberly Beal-Zwygart of Idaho Falls; and self adopted great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Ronald Dean Trumbo; second husband, Ronald Jess Howell; daughter, Kelli Howell Mays; brother, Richard Dearden; and sister, Jean Wotring.
Beth's family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Briarwood Assisted Living, and her physician, Dr. Joseph Weatherly, for all of the loving support and care they gave to her and her family in her last year of life.
Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Feb. 7, 2020