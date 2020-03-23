|
Elizabeth Mary Kocsis, better known to the people who loved her as Betsy was born February 12, 1963 in Huntington, NY to Frank J Kocsis JR and Elizabeth E. Kocsis. Her Siblings include: Carol (Ernest) Rossini of Fairfax Station, VA, Frank J Kocsis III (Georgann) of Idaho Falls, ID, and Wendy (Christopher) Schoonmaker of Ammon, ID.
Betsy had the stature of a woman with the heart of a child. She had a quiet, reserved nature with a ready smile for everyone. She loved participating in bowling, track and field, and cross-country skiing through Special Olympics. She participated for many years beginning around 1972 in local, regional, state and international Special Olympics.
She went to the Development Workshop starting around 1983 until 2020. She worked on the assembly line for many years and made items such as flashlights and tent stakes.
Her family always encouraged her to live in the world, to participate in sports, and work in a learning environment. Betsy had a passion for crocheting and plastic canvas needlecrafting. She especially enjoyed making and gifting her creations to family and friends.
Betsy was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She had a spirit about her that made her a special child of God.
