Elliot Michael Sussman, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 13, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from complications following surgery to remove a brain tumor.
Elliot was born June 25, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, to Sidney Sussman and Judith Yolanda Laks Sussman. He grew up and attended school in Bernardsville, New Jersey. He then went on to attend Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, and earned his bachelors degree in Electronic and Computer Engineering. He later obtained his masters in Electrical Engineering at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX.
On July 15, 1978, he married Beth Laughlin. Together, they had two children: Katherine and Michael. Elliot and Beth made their home in Idaho Falls, where Elliot worked as an engineer for the Idaho National Laboratory. He and his family were members of Temple Emanuel.
Elliot loved the great outdoors. and never met a hobby he didn't like. Some of his favorite outdoor activities included fishing in the driftboat on the South Fork, rafting and steelheading on the Salmon River, hunting with friends and family in Idaho, camping and exploring the intermountain west, and hiking and backpacking in the Tetons. He embraced Idaho winters, and was particularly fond of snowmobiling in Island Park and Yellowstone and downhill and cross-country skiing. He and Beth chartered boats to explore the San Juan islands, and road tripped across Idaho and Oregon to visit their children.
Elliot loved sharing his passions with others. He was a boy scout growing up, and was active in local scouting organizations, helping out with everything from Pinewood Derbies to Eagle Scout projects. He was heavily involved in the shooting community and radio controlled aviation community. Elliot also had his private pilot's license, and he and Beth enjoyed breakfast fly-ins, exploring backcountry airstrips, and flying to airshows. He took his family to "Star Parties" with the Idaho Falls Astronomical Society, and he and Beth completed several cycling tours in the Northwest.
Elliot is survived by his loving family: wife, Beth; daughter, Katherine; and son, Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Judith Sussman. A gathering will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge).
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Idaho Falls Silhouette Association (P.O. Box 2274, Idaho Falls, ID 83403) or Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club (1742 Brenthaven St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402).
Published in Post Register on Dec. 18, 2019