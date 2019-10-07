|
Ellowyn Faith Evans, 7, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 5, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Ellowyn was born July 15, 2012, in Vancouver, Washington, to Simmarron Michael Lightfoot Evans and Rebecca Robinson Little Evans. She was in second grade at Sunnyside Elementary at the time of her death.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved trolls, unicorns, tulips, the colors purple and pink, her "woobie," and her dog, Tessie. She enjoyed watching the movies "Frozen" and "Trolls," and loved singing the song, "I've Got This Feeling." Ellowyn had a glow about her and could light up a room when she walked in. She was the flashlight that lit up the night so everyone could see. She was always happy. She had a fun, spunky personality that filled her home and everyone around her with love and joy. Her best friends were her brothers, Talon and Emrys.
Ellowyn is survived by her loving parents, Simmarron and Rebecca Evans of Idaho Falls; sister, Caitlyn (Zack) McCann of Idaho Falls; brother, Ammon Evans of Idaho Falls; sister, Julia Evans of Idaho Falls; brother, Talon Evans of Idaho Falls; brother, Emrys Evans of Idaho Falls; grandparents, Larry and Holly Phillips of Blackfoot, ID, and BJ and Beverley Hazelett of WA.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Park Taylor Ward, 1291 W. 6500 S., with Bishop Gregory Hunter officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 7, 2019