Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Elmer Gilbert Wilson, 90, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, of natural causes at his home in Idaho Falls.



Elmer was born February 20, 1929, in Coos Bay, Oregon, the first child, and only son, of Elmer Marion Wilson and Myrtle Beatrice Jensen Wilson. His family moved several times before settling in Tooele, Utah. He graduated from high school at age 16.



He married Anna Leile England on December 24, 1947, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Latter-day Saint Temple on June 2, 1949. He worked for Tooele Ordinance Depot until 1956, when he moved his family to Idaho Falls where he purchased a Texaco Service Station. Elmer and Leile were blessed with four children, Howard Lee (Connie) Wilson, Russel Emery (Laurie) Wilson, Merrilyn (Jeff) Tucker, and Richard Alan (Michelle) Wilson. Elmer worked alongside his wife "Lee" for 25 years at Wilson's Texaco in Ammon. Later, Elmer managed the Flat Rock Club in Island Park, where countless memories were made with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Elmer and his family also enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Island Park.



Elmer was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many callings in the church including Ward Clerk, Deacons Quorum Advisor and Temple Ordinance Worker. He and Leile also served a mission in South Royalton, Vermont at Camp Joseph. Elmer was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.



Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Leile; and sisters, Doris Dee and Beverly.He is survived by his four children and their spouses; sister, Betty Hardman; 16 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Cedar Ridge Ward (3195 S. Holmes) in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue) and Friday from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church.



Burial will be at 12 Noon on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Tooele City Cemetery in Tooelle, Utah. A luncheon for family members will follow at the Taylorsville Valley Park 6th Ward Building (3200 West 5233 South) in Taylorsville, UT.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 22, 2019