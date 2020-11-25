Elmo "Woody" Rollinson Woodland from Post Falls Idaho passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 87.
Elmo was the youngest of seven children born to Leo and Florence Woodland on April 12,1933 in Blackfoot Idaho.
He grew up in Blackfoot where he helped work the family farm. He was a hard worker and loved a good prank. Elmo attended Blackfoot High School where he lettered in the sports he loved. Upon graduation he was offered a football and boxing scholarship to Rick's College in Rexburg, Idaho, but decided instead to serve his country by enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1951. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Woody enjoyed participating in Marine Corps charities at Christmas time, such as Toys for Tots.
He was often seen sporting a Santa Claus suit, entertaining many children, and teaching his own children the value of giving to others by having them donate their favorite toy to the charity. After 20 years, Captain Woodland retired and returned to his home state of Idaho where he bought a 60 acre ranch up in the Panhandle of North Idaho. He enjoyed raising Tennessee Walkers and helping his kids with 4-H projects and attending their sporting events.
Once back in Idaho, he embarked on his second career with the Idaho State Police. He attended ISP Academy in Pocatello, Idaho and was stationed in the Coeur D' Alene area as a Weighmaster. He continued raising his children and retired from the state in 1982, after 15 years of service.
He later joined the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Hayden Lake, Idaho and spent many happy years traveling with friends and family. He officiated in the organization as a Trustee and was beloved by many.
"Woody", as he was known by his friends, snow-birded between North Idaho and Apache Junction, Arizona. He enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing, hunting, and gardening, and was an accomplished pool shark. He loved a good John Wayne western and collected memorabilia.
Elmo was preceded in death by his wife of 15 years, Verna Rae Atkinson, his wife of 39 years, Betty Lou Hoy, and beloved granddaughter Rebecca Ann Campbell. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Barbara Louise Woodland, and his children-Deborah and Gregory woodland, Rick Simonsen, Tammy Johnsen, Stewart "Lynn" and Laura Woodland, Karl Nagel, Mitch and Mark Symons, and Michelle Barnett.
He was known and loved by his many grandchildren (very many) as Grampa or "Poppie". Woody was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by family and friends alike.
The family wishes to send its sincere gratitude to Fresenius Kidney Care of Post Falls, Idaho for their unwavering dedication and kindness.
Elmo's life will be celebrated at a later date. The family wishes you well in these uncertain times and requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Diabetes Association
and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign Elmo's online memorial at www.englishfuneralchapel.com