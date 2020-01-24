|
Elsie Laree Putnam Jenkins, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 22, 2020, at her home.
Elsie was born July 18, 1936, in Shanghai, China, to John Harris Putnam and Irene Mary Castro Putnam. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended the University of Idaho.
Elsie was a hairdresser for several years and worked out of her home. She also did clerical work for the Eastern Idaho Health Department and several other employers throughout her life. Elsie also volunteered for Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Elsie sang with the Choralaires for many years. She enjoyed watching TV and movies, singing, gambling, coloring books, playing cards, and Mah Jong. She was married to Dick Sayer and had three children, Richard, Tamela, and Lori Ann. Dick and Elsie were divorced. She later was married to Larry Jenkins for several years.
Elsie is survived by her loving son, Richard Steven Sayer of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Tamela Marie Sayer of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lori Ann (Tracy) Gifford of Kennewick, WA; brother, Roy (Becky) Putnam of CA; five grandchildren, Dustin (Sunshine) Gifford, Dylan Gifford, Tyler Gifford (Danielle Smith), Shasti (Ryan) Ballard, and Ryan (Holly) Sayer; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Putnam; and her daughter, Vicki Lynn Sayer.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. A Rosary will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m.at Wood East Side with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. The family will also visit with friends Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 24, 2020