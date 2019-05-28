Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Elva Robertson Resources More Obituaries for Elva Robertson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elva Jean Robertson

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Elva Jean Robertson, 87 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls. Elva Jean was born March 31, 1932 in Sugar City, Idaho to Samuel Washington Orme and Olive Lorraine Cluff Orme. She was raised and attended schools in Sugar City, Idaho, graduate of Sugar Salem High School. On November 2, 1950, she married Robert Boyd Robertson in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 2 daughters and 3 sons. She lived in, Plano, Blackfoot, Lost River Valley and Rigby, Idaho. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Elva Jean worked as a Cook for Lost River Hospital, as a Teacher's Aid for children with special needs, and in a potato warehouse. Elva Jean was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she served in the Relief Society and Young Women's Organizations. Elva Jean was very kind and caring and enjoyed serving others. She was an avid quilter and donated many quilts, gloves and hats to the Humanitarian Center. She was a skilled gardener and grew beautiful flowers. She also helped her husband Boyd build 2 homes and would assist him with remodel projects. She is survived by her daughters; Nikki (Kelly) Swensen of Soda Springs, Idaho, Julie (Lanny) Staker of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sons, Darwin (Dorie) Robertson of Rigby, Idaho, Brent (Joni) Robertson of Ririe, Idaho; Doyle (Anna-Marie) Robertson of Rigby, Idaho, sister, Ruth Miller of Sugar City, Idaho; 16 grandchildren 59 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 2 sisters and 3 brothers.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Rigby 14th Ward, 602 Sundance, Rigby, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.