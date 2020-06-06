Elvin Goodson, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, 89, passed away peacefully May 21, 2020, in Sachse, Texas, where he spent the last few years.
Elvin was born July 3, 1930 in Driggs, Idaho, to Wes and Amy Goodson. He was the oldest child. He played sports at Firth High School, where he graduated in 1949.
He joined the Air Force not long after he graduated. While on a leave he met Betty Walker in Idaho Falls and he took her back to Denver where they were married on August 30, 1951. Their marriage was later sealed in the Ogden Temple in June 1973. He served in the Air Force for 20 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1970, they returned to Firth, Idaho, where he worked at Idaho Supreme, French's, and Pillsbury. He retired from Pillsbury after many years.
His home away from home for many years was Island Park, Idaho, where he and his family spent many summers. He loved to go four wheeling, fishing, boating, and just enjoying nature.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. He was an officiator in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. They served a temple mission in the Dallas Texas Temple.
At the time of his passing he was preparing to return to Idaho, and his home in the mountains, but he was called to his heavenly home. He will be greatly missed by his wife and a large posterity.
They were blessed with six children, Mike (Connie) Goodson of Twin Falls; Linda (Kent) Hunter of Spanish Fork, Utah; Stephen (Fawn) Goodson of Firth Idaho; Deanna (Mike) Christensen of Wylie, Texas; David (Kim) Goodson of Glendale, Arizona; and Karen (Jim) Clark of Shelley, Idaho. They have 20 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren, who he totally adored. He was preceded in death by one great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Jun. 6, 2020.