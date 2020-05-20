Elvin F. Robinson (Elvy), 59, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, Friday May 15, 2020, due to complications of cancer.
Elvin was born November 13, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joel and Elaine Robinson. The family returned to Idaho the next year. He grew up in the Wapello area and attended school in Blackfoot, graduating in 1979. He attended East Idaho Vo-Tech for a semester gaining more knowledge about mechanics, electric wiring, and machine maintenance.
He married Lori Lynn Anderson June 28, 1980 in Blackfoot, Idaho. They lived in Pinedale, Wyoming for several years, installing carpet and doing construction work. They moved back to Blackfoot in 1982 and he started Robinson Floor Covering, which he has owned and operated for the last 37 years. He began with carpet and vinyl installation but continually worked to increase his knowledge and abilities in his chosen craft. He moved his business forward as options in flooring and other items changed in housing. He became well known in the area for his design and workmanship with tile, marble and granite. Elvin cut, built and polished many beautiful granite countertops that adorn homes in the area. He was very talented and creative. He arose early in the morning, ready to go and was known as honest, dependable and a hard worker. You could always find him in the middle of home improvement projects for family members as well.
Elvin played as hard he worked. He was passionate about Nascar, attending races in Las Vegas and watching them whenever they were available on television. He put together his own local race team, encouraging others to drive his cars and enjoyed racing himself. He was an extremist when it came to fun and adventure. He loved snow machining, four wheeling, Bungee jumping, skydiving and any other adrenaline thrill. Above everything else he loved spending time with his large family.
Elvin and Lori raised two beautiful daughters, Shanyl Lynn and Kelsy Kim. He was extremely proud and supportive of their educational endeavors and accomplishments. Time spent with his two grandchildren, Cooper and Farrah Kesler, was precious. He always marveled at all the things they could do and they brought him a special kind of joy and happiness.
Elvin was known for his big heart, loving everyone unconditionally without any bounds. His generosity extended to many and he touched many lives in a variety of ways.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, nephew, Tobie Robinson and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Lori; daughters, Shanyl and Kelsy of Blackfoot; grandchildren, Cooper and Farrah; parents, Joel and Elaine Robinson; siblings, Ron (Rhonda) Robinson, Anita (Steven) Bales, Rulon (Nicole) Robinson, all of Blackfoot, Sharla (Rich) Landers of West Jordan, Utah and Annette Robinson of Malden, MA. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. A viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Hawker Funeral Home and again for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Grove City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Elvin desired to start an education fund for his two grandchildren. Contributions will be handled through Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID 83221. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020.