Emma "Emmy" Esther Cziep Collette, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully July 20, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, of causes incident to age.
Emmy was born May 13, 1928, in Vienna, Austria, the third of four children born to Alois and Hermine Weber Cziep. In 1939, Emmy was 11, and World War II broke out in Austria; it continued until 1945 when she was 17. It was during this intense time of World War II that Emmy developed an unshakeable testimony of prayer and of the reality of a loving Heavenly Father. Throughout her life, her defining spiritual gift has been her faith in Jesus Christ which sustained her through all her mortal trials.
At the age of 18, while accompanying 21 malnourished children to Basel, Switzerland, Emmy chose to accept the call to stay in Basel and serve as a missionary in the Swiss/Austrian mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While a missionary, she met her future sweetheart, Glenn Clayton Collette, who was also serving a mission there. At age 20, at the conclusion of her mission, through divine providence, she was allowed to immigrate to Canada, becoming the first of her family to permanently leave Austria.
She married Glenn Clayton Collette May 24, 1949, in the Cardston, Alberta temple for time and all eternity. They were married for 54 years before Glenn's unexpected passing in January of 2004.
In May of 1952, Emmy proudly became a naturalized citizen of the United States of America. This began a lifelong love of America and freedom for which she became a well-known speaker.
Emmy was the mother of seven children, two girls and five boys. She supported her husband in raising gladiolas for over 35 years. She taught seminary at Skyline High School for 5 years and piano and organ lessons for 57 years, impacting the lives of hundreds of young people. She was a historian and genealogist, gathering and writing histories for both sides of her family. She did temple ordinances for thousands of family names through decades of research. Late in life, she developed her art talent, painting pictures for every one of her grandchildren. For the past 15 years since Glenn's passing, she worked at Aspen Home Health and Hospice.
A lifelong, faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a lifetime member of the Mountain View Ward, she served in numerous callings in the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary as well as a ward and temple organist for decades. Glenn and Emmy served two full-time missions together-one to Vienna, Austria, from 1986-1987, and the other to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from 1989-1990.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and all three siblings. She is survived by her seven children, Gayle (Gary) Hatch of Durham, NC, Karla Smith of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Daniel (Maureen) Collette of Albuquerque, NM, Robert (Leslie) Collette of Idaho Falls, Idaho, David (Eileen) Collette of Idaho Falls, ID, Richard (Laura) Collette of Springville, UT, Thomas (Melora) Collette of Bedford, NH, 43 grandchildren, and 116 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the care givers, especially Kristan Daly, of Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their kind and loving care during the final three months of Emmy's life.
A private family viewing and funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25, at the Mountain View Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Mark Jeffs officiating. The service will be broadcast live via Zoom. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park under the direction of Wood Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
