Emma Jean Moore Call passed away peacefully at the age of 90 of natural causes on December 7, 2019, at the Homestead Assisted Living.
She was born August 5, 1929 at her Grandmother's home near Soda Springs, Idaho, the first child of Walter James Moore and Elsie Marie Hopkins. She spent many happy hours at her grandparents farm riding horses, milking cows, feeding lambs, gathering eggs and fishing with a willow pole.
Their home had no indoor plumbing, electricity or central heating. The pump on the porch supplied the water. Her mother passed away when she was only 9 years old leaving her and her younger brother, Dean and sister, Lenniss.
At the age of 10 she moved in with her Grandmother to help her run a boarding house. She met her future husband, Robert Call, when he came to Soda Springs to work in his brother's service station. They were married July, 1946 after Bob was discharged from the Navy when WW II ended.
Their first seven years were spent in Afton, Wyoming where Bob worked in the gravel business with his brother and later ran the Valleon Hotel. They welcomed three children into their home, Susan, Barbara, and Reid. In 1953 they moved to Rexburg, Idaho, purchased land and built a Sinclair service station and a home. It was a joint effort with Bob working long hours at the station and Jean doing the bookkeeping. In 1962 the family was complete when Daren was born.
Jean served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout their married life including the Relief Society on Ricks College campus, primary and ward Relief Society positions. Bob and Jean served a mission in the St. George Temple Visitor Center. Bob passed away in July, 2000.
Jean enjoyed her yard and flowers, canning, embroidery, reading and watching old movies and has spent hours finding her ancestors and preparing names for the temple.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, step-mother, brother and sister, two grandsons , one granddaughter and two great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children Susan (Reed) Thurman of Rexburg, Barbara (Dennis) Harnsberger of Boise, Reid (Jackie) Call and Daren (Laurie) Call both of Rexburg, 19 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Rexburg Stake Center, 845 West 7th South . Burial will be in the Afton Wyoming Cemetery at 3 p.m. The family will visit with friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. preceding the services at the church. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
The family would like to give special appreciation to the caregivers, staff and administrators at the Homestead, Encompass Hospice and to Melanie Busby, a special friend who has loved and cared for her.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 9, 2019