Emma B. Klingler, 90, of Sugar City passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg .
She was born July 14, 1929, at Rexburg, Idaho to Henry & Katherine Bishoff.
She attended schools in Sugar City. On January 2, 1948, she married Earl Klingler in Idaho Falls. They lived in Plano and Rexburg before purchasing a farm in Sugar City. Having been raised on a farm she learned the value of hard work and enjoyed working side by side with her husband many years. In the fall after the farm work was done she spent her winters working at King's Variety Store. Emma and Earl also spent many of their winters during retirement in Arizona.
In her younger years she was an avid bowler and was on the High Five team. She enjoyed cooking, canning, quilting and genealogy.
She took great pride in her family and home. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed having her family gathered around for many family get-togethers.
Emma was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints.
She is survived by her children Helen (Dale) Orme of Henderson, Nevada, Glenna (Ron) Young of Cascade, Dean (Lisa) Klingler of Sugar City and Denton (Karen) Klingler of Blackfoot; 12 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Klingler; an infant son, Roy Klingler; her parents and 7 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Sugar City 4th Ward Chapel, 6 N. Teton Avenue, with Bishop Douglas McBride officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home located at 61 North First East in Rexburg, and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com
The family extends a special thanks to the staff of Homestead Assisted Living.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 31, 2020