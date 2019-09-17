|
Emmett Ray Nulph, 90 of Shelley passed away September 13, 2019, at Promontory Point Rehabilitation in Idaho Falls.
Emmett was born November 15, 1928, in Shelley, Idaho to Forrest Raymond Nulph and Ivie Louisa Bateman. He grew up on a farm south of Shelley where he learned the value of hard work. He attended school in Shelley until the 8th grade, after which it became necessary to go to work and help support his family.
He served in the Texas Louisiana Mission from 1949 to 1951. On August 15, 1952 he married Barbara Dean DeLaMare in the Idaho Falls Temple. After their marriage they made their home in Shelley. They raised seven children. Early on Emmett worked for Challenge Creamery hauling milk. In 1957 he and his brother Forrest established Nulph Bros. Trucking. In 1982 Emmett started E & R Transportation with his son Raymond and in 1986 Emmett and his sons Mark and Charles started Triple N Farms.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Barbara served as Temple ordinance workers. Barbara passed away on April 13, 2001.
He married Beth Cook on November 1, 2003. They served a mission at the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls. Beth passed away on February 11, 2014.
Survivors include his children Raedene (Lyle) Jensen of Idaho Falls, Lanette (Mark) Bolander and Mark (Judy) Nulph of Shelley, Raymond (Caralee) Nulph of American Falls, Becky (Denton) Hopkins of Savage Minnesota, Charles (Leann) Nulph of Burley, Marla (Scott) Orme of Shelley, 25 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, his sister Marcella Barton and brother Forrest Nulph, three grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brad Adams, Dr. Douglas Blank, and Kara Yancey his nurse for their many years of service and to the staff at Promontory Point Rehabilitation for attending to his needs the last few weeks.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21st at 1 PM at the Shelley LDS South Stake Center 675 S. Milton, in Shelley. The family will meet with friends Friday from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W. Oak, in Shelley, and Saturday from 11:30 AM to 12:40 PM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 17, 2019