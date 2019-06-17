Resources More Obituaries for Eric Allison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eric Allison

1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Eric William Allison died June 15, 2019. He was born in Rockville Centre, New York, the only child of William Archibald Allison and Lila Ermalinda Allison Fox.



He earned a BA from Shimer College in 1971, graduating with honors. He went on to receive an MS in City and Regional Planning from Pratt Institute (1992), and an MPhil (1998) and PhD (2005) in Urban Planning and Historic Preservation from Columbia University.



He married Mary Ann Burnet Allison on July 17, 1971 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He brought her to New York City where they lived for most of the 48 years they were married and he taught her to cherish the history, diversity, and richness that the city offered.



Eric had a deep and abiding love of history, writing, and education. He was an adventurer, learning to scuba dive, ski, fence, jump horses English style, run road rallies, and earning belts in several martial arts.



He wrote or co-authored five books, beginning with Through the Valley of Death (Doubleday), a murder mystery, and ending with Historic Preservation and the Livable City (Simon & Schuster), which explains how the preservation of a city's heritage supports the goals of the livable and sustainable city.



Dr. Allison initiated, led the development of, administered, and taught in the graduate historic preservation program at Pratt Institute in New York City. He believed that preservation is about more than the building as an object or work of art and encouraged students to look beyond the familiar to understand both the past and the future and to study both great buildings and overlooked structures.



He was a leader in many historic preservation organizations including Historic Districts Council where he was president for a decade (1990-2000), the National Council for Preservation Education (chair), and the New York Preservation Archive Project (board of directors).



Allison was a Centennial Historian of New York City and enjoyed being a member of the Salzburg Congress on Urban Planning and Development.



After 9/11, Dr. Allison served on the Rebuild Lower Manhattan Task Force, advising on the process for creating a memorial and the role of the public in the overall re-development of the World Trade Center site and as the coordinator of the Cultural and Historic Resources Committee, contributing to a framework for the rebuilding of New York City, physically, economically, and symbolically.



Eric was fortunate in his friends and his family and took great pleasure in entertaining them with stories and examples from history.



People remembering Eric are asked to spend some time appreciating local historic neighborhoods, buildings, monuments, or battlefields and reflecting about how their history might inform our collective future.



Mary Ann welcomes good memories from distant friends and family. She will be at home to visitors in Idaho Falls on Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21, from 4pm to 7pm each evening.



If you wish to make a donation, please contribute to your local historic preservation organization or to Hospice of Eastern Idaho at 1810 Moran Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Donations to the Historic Preservation Commission in Idaho Falls may be made by going to the Treasurer's Office at 308 Constitution Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83402.