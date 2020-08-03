Ernest Jeffery Burgie, passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Menan, ID, at the age of 72. He was born along-side his adoring twin sister Jeanne, to Francis Alfred and Donna Margie Burgie on January 24, 1948. He grew up in Idaho Falls, ID with his loving parents, and sisters Toni, Jeanne, and Keleigh. He loved his family. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1966. He attended Idaho State University. He grew life-long relationships with friends throughout his younger years and those friendship lived on throughout his academic years and adult life. He met his sweetheart and love of his life, Dona Jeanne Berry at Staley's Springs. On June 15, 1968, they married in Seattle, WA and began a life-long adventure together. Jeffery enlisted into the Idaho National Guard, 116th Engineering Battalion and was deployed to serve our country with the 173rd Airborne Division in the Vietnam War on December 20, 1968. He chose to serve our country along-side his friends and his brothers who had been drafted. Jeffery was a patriot with an unmeasurable love for his country. He was an ambassador for all who lived in our great nation. He was forever thankful for the liberty he fought for and grateful for the freedom and prosperity America provides. He was honored to be a veteran. Jeffery and Dona raised a family of five children. Jeffery was inventive, filled with knowledge and hope. He shared eloquent words, his strength, wisdom, and mentored his loved ones unconditionally. His love for his family lived on and grew stronger throughout his life. He was a humble man, compassionate, courageous, and strong. He loved everyone, always kind and thoughtful and willing to do all he could to help anyone in need. He was the patriarch of his family he loved so dearly. Jeffery loved God and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He married his love in the temple on April 6, 1978 for time and all eternity. Jeffery was a true sportsman who had a love for the outdoors; hunting and fishing, hiking and camping, boating, knot tying, and plane and kite flying. He loved being in the wilderness and seeing the world around him. He shared his love and knowledge for nature with his wife, sons, daughters, friends and family throughout his life. Jeffery worked for Ward Johnson and was a rancher after his return from the war. He later began working for the Development Workshop and provided Occupational Placement for those he worked with. He loved his work and the people he worked for. He was delighted and proud to be a part of such an exemplary program. He retired in 2005. Jeffery was a dreamer and his dreams will live on with his family and friends forever. We love you. Surviving Family Members include his beloved wife, Dona Jeanne (Berry) Burgie, daughters Rebecca Ileane (Clark) Burgie of Idaho Falls, Ashley Kate (Noah) Reinwand of Menan, and sons Ernest Sethe (Melanie) Burgie of St. Louis, MO, Sonny Sheridan (Stacy) Burgie, and Jonah Lee (Kasha) Burgie both of Rigby, ID, and 24 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Ernest Jeffery Burgie was proceeded in death by his parents, Francis Alfred Burgie, and Donna Margy (Whitehead) Burgie, his sister Toni Rae Mason, and Grandparents Ernest Burgie and Betsy (Bessie) Burgie, and Rulan and Ileane Whitehead. A viewing will be held at Eckersell Funeral Home on August 6, 2020 located at 101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID from 9:30am-10:30am. Graveside services to follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery beginning at 11:00am located at 3809 Menan Lorenzo Highway, Rigby, ID. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
.