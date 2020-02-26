Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory
2100 East First Street
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 524-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Shue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Shue


1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Ernest Shue Obituary
Ernest was a 24-year Navy Veteran, loving husband and father, loyal friend, and a shining witness for the Lord. It was common for him to greet people with a smile and handshake the "the Lord bless you" upon parting.On the day he left us there was rejoicing in Heaven when he was welcomed home with "Well done thou good and faithful servant".

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -