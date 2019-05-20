Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 Resources More Obituaries for Estalene Andrus Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Estalene Andrus

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Estalene Jones Storer Andrus was born March 27th, 1932, the 8 th child of Henry Warden Jones and Lola Yearsley Jones, in Menan Idaho. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her daughter's home, in LaBarge, Wyoming.



She grew up and attended schools in Menan, Idaho, married Roy Storer in 1949, moving to Laramie, Wyoming. They were later divorced. She lived in Laramie for many years, raising her family and working various jobs, retiring from the University of Wyoming in 1995. After retirement, she moved to LaBarge, Wyoming to live near her youngest daughter. She met Roy Andrus having a meal together at the Rigby Senior Center. They were married October 9th, 1999, making their home in Grant, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. She felt blessed to have shared her life with Roy, laughing, crying and making memories.



She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions, including serving a mission in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1995, growing and sharing her testimony with everyone she met throughout her life.



Estalene's greatest joy was being surrounded by her family and friends. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved sewing and enjoyed creating many wedding dresses for young brides. She also loved crocheting, reading, road trips, and a good mystery. She always had a treat for any children that came to visit. Family Christmas celebrations were much anticipated and always her favorite. She lived a life of joy and happiness through all life's celebrations, trials and tribulations.



Estalene is survived by her husband Roy Andrus of Grant, her youngest sister Shirley Poole of Menan, her children, Roy Lynn (Laura) Storer, Brenda Storer, David Lee (Phuong) Storer, Virginia Jan Schofield, Lola Ranae (Tyrell) Jones, 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her 5 brothers and 2 sisters; daughter-in-law, Peggy Storer, granddaughter, Estalene, and grandson, Jacob Roy.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday May 23, 2019, at the Latter-Day Saints Church Building, 3431 E. 100 N, Grant (Rigby), Idaho. Burial will be in the Grant Cemetery. The family will visit with family and friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, and on Thursday from 9:00-9:45 am, at the Grant Church Building. Lunch reception will be held at the Church Building following the graveside services.



The family appreciates donations in Estalen's name to the Rigby Senior Center



