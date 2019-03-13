Resources More Obituaries for Ethel Weekes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ethel Weekes

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ethel W. Porter Weekes, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Idaho Falls, ID. She was born April 28, 1931 in Little Lake, California to Cecil Porter and Helen Louise Bicknell Porter. She graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, ID.



Ethel was married to Cleve G. Weekes in January 1949. Together they had five children: Sandy (Ken), Sherri (Brent), Dan (Gay), Mike, Mardy (Brenda). They were later divorced. Ethel was a cosmetologist for a number of years. She went back to school to earn her Associate's Degree. Ethel loved cats, painting and sewing.



Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, one great-grandson Riley, one sister and one brother. Ethel is survived by her children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one sister.



The family will visit with friends on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home at 825 E. 17th Street in Idaho Falls, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family care of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Published in Post Register on Mar. 13, 2019